Poland's Multimedia calls off Warsaw re-listing on low demand
May 29, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

Poland's Multimedia calls off Warsaw re-listing on low demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 29 (Reuters) - Poland’s No.3 cable operator Multimedia Polska called off its planned comeback to the Warsaw bourse due to low demand among potential investors, the group said in a statement.

The news confirmed an earlier Reuters report.

Multimedia was seeking to return to the Warsaw bourse three years after it de-listed. The planned offer was as seen as this year’s largest in Poland and was initially priced at up to 950 million zlotys ($311 million). ($1 = 3.0551 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

