UPDATE 1-Demand low for re-listing of Poland's Multimedia -sources

WARSAW, May 28 (Reuters) - Demand for shares in a planned re-listing by Poland’s No.3 cable operator Multimedia Polska has been low and the price could be at the bottom of the indicated range if it goes ahead, three market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Multimedia is seeking to return to the Warsaw bourse three years after it de-listed. The planned offer was to have been the largest so far this year in Poland and was initially priced at up to 950 million zlotys ($311 million).

“The local demand was very low and foreign investors did not flock either,” one market source told Reuters. “If the deal goes ahead, it will be at the minimum price.”

Another of the sources said: “If it were sold cheaper, they would seal the deal. But since everyone knows their history of de-listing and then struggling to find a buyer, investors are not that willing.”

Neither the company nor the banks handling the offer were immediately available for comment.

Multimedia was to set the offer price on Wednesday, planning for it to come in the range of 16.25-21.0 zlotys per share. The lower end of the range would value the re-listing at 734 million zlotys.

The group, which controls 18 percent of the Polish cable market, offered up to 49.2 percent of its existing shares, sweetened with plans to hand out all of its annual profits as dividends to shareholders.

The operator provides digital television, broadband, fixed-line and mobile services to about 826,000 customers in Poland. It is controlled by co-chairmen Tomek Ulatowski and Ygal Ozechov, who de-listed the group in 2011.

The company had been looking for a strategic buyer, but the search stumbled over price. Multimedia itself lost out on acquisitions that could have lifted it to the top of a cable market led by UPC, part of U.S. group Liberty Global.

Multimedia’s revenue rose 2 percent last year to 699 million zlotys, while net profit increased 44 percent to 71 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.0551 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Goodman)