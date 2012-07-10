FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPC, private eguity groups eye Poland's Multimedia -sources
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2012 / 2:16 PM / 5 years ago

UPC, private eguity groups eye Poland's Multimedia -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW/LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Private equity groups and local rival UPC are circling Multimedia Polska, Poland’s No.3 cable group, being sold with a pricetag of about 700 million euros ($861 million), sources close to the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.

First round bids are due next week, as the long-flagged process is gaining steam, the people added.

Permira, EQT and Mid-Europa Partners (MEP) are considering placing bids for the Multimedia, controlled by co-chairmen Tomek Ulatowski and Ygal Ozechov, who delisted the group from the Warsaw stock exchange last year, the sources said.

The company has also attracted the attention of Liberty Global’s local unit UPC, which bought Poland’s No.4 cable player Aster from Mid-Europa last year for 870 million zlotys ($253 million), after agreeing to sell off part of its network.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.