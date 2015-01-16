UPDATE 1-South Africa's Naspers says has no plans to sell Polish unit Allegro

(Adds detail, background and details)

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 16 (Reuters) - South African media and internet group Naspers has no plans to sell its Polish business Allegro, a spokeswoman said on Friday, denying a report that the online auction site was on the block.

Reuters reported this week that Cape Town-based Naspers was looking to sell its Polish operations, including Allegro, Eastern Europe’s largest web auction service.

However, on Friday spokeswoman Meloy Horn said: “Allegro is a strong-performing, profitable e-commerce business and we have no plans to sell it”.

Africa’s largest company by market value, Naspers has transformed itself from an apartheid-era publisher into a $60 billion internet powerhouse by focusing on e-commerce in emerging markets.

It has operations in more than 130 countries and a stake in Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings.

This week it agreed to sell an unrelated Polish business, Bankier.pl, to Swedish publishing group Bonnier AB.

Horn also said that under an organisational change, Naspers is moving its Agito.pl business from Allegro to another group company, eMag. Both Agito.pl and eMag are on-line shopping sites. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by David Goodman)