South-African Naspers is looking to sell Polish business -sources
January 14, 2015

South-African Naspers is looking to sell Polish business -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - South African e-commerce and media firm Naspers is looking to sell its Polish operations, including Eastern Europe’s largest web auction service Allegro, aiming to focus on its faster-growing markets, sources said on Wednesday.

“The Allegro business has ripened. Naspers is looking to sell the whole lot,” one market source told Reuters on a condition on anonymity.

Other source confirmed the news, listing among potentially interested Poland’s largest web portals: Wp.pl and Onet.pl, which is controlled by Ringier Axel Springer - German publisher Axel Springer’s joint venture with Swiss Ringier.

Neither Naspers, nor Allegro had any comment on the issue. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Additional reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura in Johannesburg; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

