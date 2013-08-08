FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Netia interested in regional rival GTS
August 8, 2013 / 12:06 PM / in 4 years

Poland's Netia interested in regional rival GTS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Polish telecoms group Netia is interested in taking over Poland-based GTS Central Europe to add to its recent acquisitions of local rivals, its chief executive said on Thursday.

GTS, a portfolio company of the Innova Capital fund, runs a fibre optic and data centre network in Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania.

“GTS has always been an interesting company for us to take over,” Miroslaw Godlewski told reporters. “We are interested in buying it.”

He would not elaborate.

Sources told Reuters in June that Deutsche Telekom was close to finishing due diligence on a possible bid for GTS. The two sides had not made any announcements since then, leaving open the way for a possible rival bid.

Netia is already integrating the purchase of local rivals Dialog and Crowley.

A source close to the discussions said Czech fund PPF was also interested in at least some of GTS’s holdings.

Reporting by Michal Janusz in Warsaw and Jan Lopatka in Prague; writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Keiron Henderson

