FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's telecom Netia to stick to its dividend plan-paper
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 12, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

Poland's telecom Netia to stick to its dividend plan-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 12 (Reuters) - Poland’s telecom firm Netia will stick to its plan to pay about 146 million zlotys ($48.50 million) in an annual dividend to shareholders, its outgoing chief executive Miroslaw Godlewski told daily Parkiet in an interview.

The amount translates into about 0.42 zlotys per share.

Godlewski, who announced earlier this year that he would leave his post later in 2014, also said Netia should be able to maintain that level of dividend payouts in the medium term.

“This probably means, I would say, at least three to five years,” Godlewski said. ($1 = 3.0106 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.