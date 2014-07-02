FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish mogul Jakubas says will not reply to bid for Netia
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 2, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

Polish mogul Jakubas says will not reply to bid for Netia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 2 (Reuters) - Polish billionaire Zbigniew Jakubas, who has indirect control over about 15-percent of shares in telecoms firm Netia, said on Wednesday he will not reply to Vectra’s bid to buy a stake in Netia.

“For sure none of the entities that have anything in common with me will not be replying (to the bid),” Jakubas told Reuters. “It is not about the price, we have long-term plans concerning Netia.”

Polish cable television operator Vectra has offered to buy 33 percent of shares in Netia at 5.31 zlotys per share. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.