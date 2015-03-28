Polish billionaire Jakubas buys 7.8 pct of Netia for $42 mln

WARSAW, March 28 (Reuters) - Polish billionaire Zbigniew Jakubas has bought an additional 7.8 percent in the country’s No.2 telecoms operator Netia from a local fund management firm MCI Management for 158 million zlotys ($42 million), MCI said late on Friday.

Jakubas, who controls his Netia stake via a fund and his minting company Mennica Polska, raised his share in the telecom to 33.7 percent. The businessman is Netia’s largest shareholder.

MCI sold the stake at 5.86 zlotys per share, compared to a 5.93 zloty Netia share price at the market close on Friday. MCI, which will have no Netia shares following the transaction, said it had booked a 19 percent return on its investment.

The deal will be finalised on April 9, with a possible postponement to April 15, MCI said. ($1 = 3.7639 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, editing by David Evans)