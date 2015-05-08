FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Poland's Netia agrees to buy TK Telekom for $61 mln
#Intel
May 8, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Poland's Netia agrees to buy TK Telekom for $61 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds more detail, comments)

WARSAW, May 8 (Reuters) - Poland’s No. 2 telecoms operator Netia agreed to buy its smaller local rival TK Telekom from the Polish state railway group PKP for 222 million zlotys ($61.4 million), Netia said on Friday.

Netia, which manages a fibreoptic grid of around 7,500 km, hopes to broaden its network with the acquisition of TK, which in turn manages 30,000 kilometres (km) of fibre optic lines and links over 300 cities around Poland.

Netia will finance the deal from available credit lines, it said. The transaction needs approval from PKP shareholders and Poland’s anti-monopoly watchdog.

“Today’s deal widens Netia’s business scale by over 11 percent on the whole and by over 28 percent in the business client segment itself,” Netia’s strategy and development director Andrzej Kondracki said in the statement.

“The deal’s value equals 5.2 times TK Telekom’s 2014 (core profit) EBITDA, excluding the synergies that Netia plans to achieve after the transaction,” he added.

PKP, which is shedding non-core assets as part of restructuring aimed at curbing debt, has tried to sell TK Telekom since 2011. Last month, TK management signed a job guarantee agreement with unions, paving the way for the sale. ($1 = 3.6160 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
