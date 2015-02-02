Polish telco Netia announces mobile partnership with Play

WARSAW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Poland’s second largest telecoms operator Netia is forming a partnership with the country’s No.4 mobile operator Play, a Netia spokesman said on Monday.

The announcement confirmed a Reuters report last week. Netia’s focus is in fixed-line telecoms and broadband, but it lacked a mobile phone business.

Netia, valued by the market at 2.07 billion zlotys ($561.1 million), chose Play over rival mobile operator Polkomtel [PTL.UL[ as its mobile partner.

Netia was among Play’s first owners. In 2008 it sold its 23.4 percent stake to Play’s current owners, funds owned by Greek businessman Panos Germanos and Icelandic tycoon Thor Bjorgolfsson. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe)