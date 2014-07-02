Polish cable TV operator offers to buy 33 pct of telecom Netia

WARSAW, July 2 (Reuters) - Polish cable television operator Vectra has offered to buy 33 percent of shares in telecoms firm Netia at 5.31 zlotys per share, or 4.1 percent above Tuesday’s market closing price, the brokerage involved in the deal said on Wednesday.

The public tender bid price values the country’s second largest telecommunications company at around 1.83 billion zlotys ($602.03 million).

By 700 GMT Netia’s shares rose 2.94 percent to 5.25 zlotys.

Investors can declare their willingness to sell Netia shares between July 23rd and August 3rd, Unicredit CAIB Poland said in a statement. ($1 = 3.0397 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, editing by Louise Heavens)