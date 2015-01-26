FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish billionaire plans to sell $116 mln stake in Newag-paper
#Market News
January 26, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

Polish billionaire plans to sell $116 mln stake in Newag-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Polish billionaire Zbigniew Jakubas is in talks to sell his 40 percent stake worth about $116 million in railway carriages producer Newag, the Puls Biznesu daily said on Monday, quoting an unnamed source.

“The assets sale process started in December 2014. The offer was directed at selected strategic investors,” a source said, according to the daily.

Among parties potentially interested in Newag, Puls Biznesu named Alstom, Bombardier, as well as Skoda Transportation and Swiss Stadler.

“I will consider concrete proposals if they appear,” Jakubas told the daily.

Newag shares rose almost 10 percent last year, owing to good prospects for the company in a country that invests billions of dollars in rail infrastructure, while the broader Warsaw bourse index WIG was almost unchanged. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

