Polish billionaire denies plan to sell stake in railway firm Newag
March 4, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

Polish billionaire denies plan to sell stake in railway firm Newag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 4 (Reuters) - Polish billionaire Zbigniew Jakubas said on Wednesday that he does not plan to sell his 40 percent stake in railway carriages producer Newag.

Daily newspaper Puls Biznesu reported in January that Jakubas’s stake was being prepared for sale, citing an unnamed source. The stake is worth $112 million by current market valuation.

“This was total gossip. I don’t want to comment on that,” Jakubas told reporters on Wednesday. “We plan strong development (of the company).” (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Wiktor Szary and David Goodman)

