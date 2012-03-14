FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland to launch nuclear tender within two months
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 14, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 6 years ago

Poland to launch nuclear tender within two months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 14 (Reuters) - Poland’s top utility PGE will launch a technology tender for the country’s first nuclear power plant within two months, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Wojciech Ostrowski said on Wednesday.

Coal-reliant Poland wants to start a 3 gigawatt station by early 2020s and double that capacity in 2030s.

Westinghouse, a U.S. unit of Japan’s Toshiba, France’s Areva and American-Japanese GE Hitachi are competing to provide technology for the plant. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko, writing by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by James Jukwey)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.