#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 18, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

Polish regulator agrees for Axel Springer JV to buy TVN's Onet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Polish antimonopoly watchdog UOKiK on Tuesday gave Ringier Axel Springer, German publisher Axel Spinger’s joint venture with Swiss Ringier, green light to acquire Poland’s No.1 web portal Onet.pl from local broadcaster TVN.

Earlier this year, the joint-venture agreed to pay 956 million zlotys ($306.1 million) to buy 75 percent in Onet to boost their position in eastern Europe.

For heavily indebted TVN, one of Poland’s top two private broadcasters, the sale will bring the media group back to its roots after last week the watchdog agreed for it to forego control of its pay-television unit to Vivendi’s Canal+. ($1 = 3.1237 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

