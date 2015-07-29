FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank and supermarket tax possible in 2017-Polish opposition
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 29, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

Bank and supermarket tax possible in 2017-Polish opposition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 29 (Reuters) - Poland may introduce bank assets and supermarket tax in 2017, not next year, as some investors had expected, Poland’s main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) lawmaker Henryk Kowalczyk said.

“There are no great chances to introduce the bank or supermarket tax in 2016. Assuming that the new government will be created in late November, there is too little time to introduce such levies starting next year,” he told Reuters.

PiS leads opinion polls ahead of October general election. The party plans a bank tax that would amount to 0.39 percent of the lenders’ assets. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.