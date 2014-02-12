Polish Orange unit unlikely to change dividend proposal-CEO

WARSAW, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Polish unit of France’s Orange said on Wednesday it was unlikely to change its dividend payout proposal even if it finds itself with more free cash or if new frequencies it plans to bid for turn out cheaper than expected.

Earlier on Wednesday, Orange Polska, Poland’s largest telecom operator, said it would pay out a dividend of 0.5 zlotys per share, unchanged year-on-year, after its fourth-quarter results were in line with market expectations.

“We will not cut it and we will not increase it, should we see greater cash generation or the frequency tender cost less,” Orange Polska Chief Executive Officer Bruno Duthoit told a teleconference.

He said that Orange Polska’s capital expenditures would stay below 1.8 billion zlotys ($590 million) this year, excluding frequency tender expenditure.

He said he believed the decline in the Polish telecoms market should slow to low single digits in the last two quarters of the year. ($1 = 3.0521 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Pawel Bernat)