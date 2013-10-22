FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish TPSA sees web arm sale in Q1 2014 at earliest
October 22, 2013 / 10:33 AM / 4 years ago

Polish TPSA sees web arm sale in Q1 2014 at earliest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest telecoms group TPSA expects the sale of its web arm Wp.pl no sooner than in the first quarter of next year, the group’s chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

TPSA, a Polish unit of French Orange, has earlier said it expected final offers for Wp.pl, Poland’s No.2 web portal, before the end of September. The market values the portal at around 300 million zlotys ($98.3 million).

“There’s no signing yet. The closing will not happen before the first quarter of 2014,” Jacques de Galzain told a teleconference with analysts. ($1 = 3.0513 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, Editing by Patrick Lannin)

