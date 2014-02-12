FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Orange Poland leaves dividend unchanged
February 12, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Orange Poland leaves dividend unchanged

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Orange Polska Q4 net loss at 102 mln zlotys vs expected 98 mln loss

* Plans to leave dividend at 2013 level of 0.5 zlotys per share

* Expects 2014 cashflow unchanged y/y at 1.1 billion zlotys (Adds detail, analyst comment)

WARSAW, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Polish unit of French telecoms group Orange announced on Wednesday that it plans to pay a dividend of 0.5 zlotys per share, unchanged from last year, after fourth-quarter results were in line with market expectations.

Shares in Orange Polska, Poland’s No.1 telecoms operator, had climbed to their highest price for 12 months on Tuesday as investors bet on a possible dividend increase after Poland postponed a potentially costly auction for broadband frequencies.

“(The) dividend is a negative surprise, even more so that the statement gives no signal the payout may change,” Societe Generale analyst Leszek Iwaszko said, adding that he was disappointed by the company’s forecast for organic cashflow to remain flat this year.

One-off provisions for job cuts took Orange Polska to a fourth-quarter net loss of 102 million zlotys ($33.4 million), compared with analysts expectations of a 98-million zloty loss.

The company said it expects 2,950 voluntary layoffs in 2014/15. ($1 = 3.0521 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski and David Goodman)

