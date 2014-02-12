FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

Polish Orange unit leaves dividend unchanged after in-line Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Polish unit of French Orange on Wednesday said it would pay out a dividend of 0.5 zlotys per share, unchanged year-on-year, after its fourth-quarter results came in line with market expectations.

Orange Polska, Poland’s largest telecom operator, booked a net loss of 102 million zlotys ($33.4 million), compared to a 98-million loss seen by analysts, hit by one-off provisions for staff lay-offs.

The group said it expected 2,950 voluntary lay-offs in 2014-2015.

Orange Polska added it closed 2013 with sales of 12.923 billion zlotys after a tad larger than expected 8.6-percent dip in revenue. ($1 = 3.0521 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

