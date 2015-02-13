FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish Orange unit says expects further pressure on revenue
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 13, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Polish Orange unit says expects further pressure on revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The chief financial officer of Orange Polska, the Polish unit of France’s Orange , said on Friday he still sees pressure on the company’s revenue and expects further cost cuts.

“In three years we achieved 600 million zlotys ($163.71 million) in savings, more than half of them in 2014,” Maciej Nowohonski told a news conference.

“This year, we hope that all cost (cutting) initiatives will allow us to compensate for revenue shortfalls. Probably it will not be possible to prevent a fall in revenue, but we will try to limit it,” he said.

Orange Polska said it plans to increase investment in 2015 to 2 billion zlotys from 1.8 billion a year earlier, mainly in fibre-optics and new, fast mobile internet frequencies. ($1 = 3.6650 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)

