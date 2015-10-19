UPDATE 1-Polish Orange unit pays $859 for 4G spectrum

(Adds quotes and background)

By Adrian Krajewski

WARSAW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Polish unit of French Orange will pay 3.2 billion zlotys ($859 million) for new 4G mobile broadband network spectrum, the biggest chunk of the 9.23-billion zlotys operators bid in an auction by the local regulator.

This equals almost 82 percent of Orange Polska’s 2014 full-year core profit EBITDA. Its shares fell 2 percent on the news.

Originally, the auction was expected to raise 1.6 billion zlotys for state coffers, but operators considered the blocks of frequencies a must-have in order to be able to offer faster 4G services.

Analysts say the high prices paid could lead to higher prices for phone users but might also weigh on profitability and therefore future dividend payouts, particularly for market leader Orange Polska, viewed as the operator under most pressure to secure the new spectrum.

Orange Polska said it was analysing the impact of the planned investments in the new fast internet services on its financial situation.

“Orange assumes that payments (for the new frequencies) will be made either in the end of 2015 or at the beginning of 2016. The payment will be financed from current and new loans from (France‘s) Orange,” Orange Polska said in a statement.

The regulator put up for sale five 800 MHz blocks, sought after for their longer reach and better penetration of buildings than the 14 blocks of higher capacity 2.6 GHz bands also on offer.

Each bidder could buy no more than two 800 MHz blocks and four 2.6 GHz blocks.

Cyfrowy Polsat’s Polkomtel unit, which secured 4G spectrum earlier, paid 156 million zlotys for less attractive frequencies, that are complementary to its current offer.

The regulator said that Polish unit of T-Mobile will pay 2.1 billion zlotys for new broadband frequencies, while

another mobile player, unlisted P4 - will pay 1.7 billion zlotys.

“I think this auction is a success, because the frequency allocation guarantees a balance in the market and competitiveness,” said Magdalena Gaj, head of regulator UKE.

Gaj addressed concerns that high bill operators have to pay for fast frequencies may translate into higher prices for customers.

“In my opinion prices on the market will not rise, while operator’s market for clients will be broader,” she said.