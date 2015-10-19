FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish Orange unit says to pay $860 mln for 4G spectrums
October 19, 2015 / 9:07 AM / 2 years ago

Polish Orange unit says to pay $860 mln for 4G spectrums

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Polish unit of French Orange will pay 3.2 billion zlotys ($859.11 million) for new 4G mobile broadband network spectrum, the regulator UKE said on Monday.

This compares to Orange Polska’s 2014 full-year core profit EBITDA of 3.921 billion zlotys.

Regulator also said that Polish unit of T-mobile will pay for new broadband frequencies 2.1 billion zlotys, while Polkomtel, that has already had LTE in its offer is to pay 156 million zlotys.

Another mobile player, unlisted P4, will pay 1.7 billion zlotys. ($1 = 3.7248 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
