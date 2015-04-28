UPDATE 1-Orange Polska says must continue to cut costs as sales slide

(Adds CFO quotes)

WARSAW, April 28 (Reuters) - The Polish unit of French telecoms group Orange must continue cutting costs as it expects greater pressure on its revenue in the coming quarters.

“Further cost savings are a must to defend profitability,” Chief Executive Bruno Duthoit told analysts during a teleconference on Tuesday.

The company’s chief financial officer said Orange Polska expects a fall in sales in coming quarters to accelerate from the 1.7 percent year-on-year drop posted in the first three months of the year.

In the first quarter, the company made 70 million zlotys ($19 million) worth of permanent spending cuts, CFO Maciej Nowohonski told reporters.

“It was the first quarter in a long time when the level of permanent savings was higher than the drop in income,” Nowohonski said.

This week, Orange Polska posted a smaller-than-forecast 37 percent fall in first-quarter net profit helped by lower costs of debt and amortisation.