Polish Orange unit new CEO plans dividends, growth in 2018
May 23, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

Polish Orange unit new CEO plans dividends, growth in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 23 (Reuters) - Poland's largest telecoms company, Orange Polska, wants to remain dividend paying company even though its core profit and revenue should grow no sooner than in 2018, the group's new chief executive Jean-Francois Fallacher told Reuters.

"We want to remain a dividend paying company," Fallacher, sporting his first month at Orange Polska's helm, said when asked about investor worries it may forego payouts if its revenue keeps tracking the overall market's fall.

"I expect the market to return to growth in the coming years," he added. "The commitments taken by my predecessor for Orange Polska to return to growth on the revenue and EBITDA levels in 2018 are also valid and I stand by them." (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
