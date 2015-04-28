FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish Orange unit flags more cost cuts to defend profit -CEO
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 28, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

Polish Orange unit flags more cost cuts to defend profit -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 28 (Reuters) - The Polish unit of French telecoms group Orange must continue with cost cuts in order to defend profitability, the company’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

“Further cost savings are a must to defend profitability,” Bruno Duthoit told analysts during a teleconference.

Earlier this week, Orange Polska surprised with a less-than-forecast drop of 37 percent in the first quarter, thanks to lower costs of debt and amortisation. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
