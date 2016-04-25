FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish Orange reiterates FY goal after Q1 net beat f'cast
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 25, 2016 / 3:31 PM / a year ago

Polish Orange reiterates FY goal after Q1 net beat f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 25 (Reuters) - Polish Orange unit confirmed its full-year core profit target after the local group reported a lesser than expected 43-percent annual drop in its first-quarter net profit, it said on Monday.

Orange Polska expects its restated EBITDA, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation, to come in at 3.15-3.30 billion zlotys this year, after it fell by 10 percent in the first quarter to 868 million zlotys.

The group, Poland’s largest telecoms operator, booked a net profit of 98 million zlotys ($25 million) in the period, on sales 4.2-percent lower at 2.803 billion. Analysts polled by Reuters expected 50 million and 2.811 billion, respectively. ($1 = 3.9224 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

