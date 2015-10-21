FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish Orange unit cuts dividend, beats consensus with Q3 net
October 21, 2015

Polish Orange unit cuts dividend, beats consensus with Q3 net

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest telecom operator Orange Polska flagged dividend payout a half lower after it won new mobile broadband frequencies at a cost of 3.2 billion zlotys ($848 million), the group said on Wednesday.

The French Orange’s unit said it might offer a payout of 0.25 zlotys per share in 2016, compared to the 0.50-zloty dividend it paid this year.

The group said its third-quarter net profit came in at 110 million zlotys, coming in slightly above analysts expectations of 104 million. ($1 = 3.7742 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
