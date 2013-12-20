FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish president to appoint dove Osiatynski as rate-setter
December 20, 2013 / 8:07 AM / 4 years ago

Polish president to appoint dove Osiatynski as rate-setter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Poland’s president will appoint former finance minister Jerzy Osiatynski for the vacant seat on the central bank’s rate-setting council, the president’s aide Olgierd Dziekonski said on Friday confirming an earlier Reuters report.

“President intends to appoint Jerzy Osiatynski to the MPC,” Dziekonski told Reuters asked if Osiatynski was chosen.

The seat on the 10-member Monetary Policy Council became vacant after Zyta Gilowska stepped down and her resignation was accepted by President Bronislaw Komorowski.

Osiatynski has dovish views on monetary policy and his appointment could postpone the moment at which the bank moves interest rates back up from their record lows. Policy tightening is currently expected by markets and economists near the end of 2014. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Marcin Goclowski)

