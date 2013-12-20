FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 20, 2013 / 11:57 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Polish president appoints dove Osiatynski as rate-setter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with presidential statement)

WARSAW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Poland’s president appointed former finance minister Jerzy Osiatynski to the vacant seat on the central bank’s rate-setting council, the president’s office said on its website on Friday confirming an earlier Reuters report.

The seat on the 10-member Monetary Policy Council (MPC) became vacant after Zyta Gilowska stepped down in October. Sources had told Reuters earlier this week and again earlier on Friday that Osiatynski was set to be appointed.

The former minister is known for his dovish views on monetary policy, raising the prospect that his appointment could help postpone the moment at which the bank begins to raise interest rates from current record lows.

First moves to tighten policy are currently expected by markets and economists near the end of 2014.

The new MPC member is appointed for a 6-year term. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Marcin Goettig; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Patrick Graham)

