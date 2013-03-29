TABLE-Poland's utilities to have almost 4 GW offline on Sunday

WARSAW, March 29 (Reuters) - Poland's utilities will have almost 4 gigawatts of power offline for planned maintenance on Sunday, data from grid operator PSE showed on Friday. In addition, Poland's top utility PGE said it had prolonged unplanned maintenance of the 235 megawatt unit at its Turow power plant by two days until Monday. PSE updates data two days in advance. Following is a table of planned shutdowns and restarts (power figures in megawatts): Power plant Installed power Shutdown date Restart date Adamow 120 Mar 18, 2013 Apr 27, 2013 Belchatow 380 Feb 11, 2013 May 6, 2013 Jaworzno 3 225 Feb 4, 2013 Jul 4, 2013 Kozienice 1 225 Aug 1, 2012 Apr 1, 2013 Kozienice 1 225 Mar 18, 2013 Sep 14, 2013 Opole 383 Mar 4, 2013 Apr 14, 2013 Polaniec 225 Jan 7, 2013 May 3, 2013 Patnow 1 200 Dec 24, 2012 Apr 4, 2013 Rybnik 215 Feb 23, 2013 Apr 24, 2013 Rybnik 225 Mar 28, 2013 Apr 20, 2013 Skawina 110 Jan 1, 2011 Jan 15, 2014 Turow 261 Mar 16, 2013 Apr 5, 2013 Turow 261 Mar 23, 2013 Apr 8, 2013 Lagisza 120 Sep 25, 2011 Apr 16, 2013 Lagisza 120 Apr 20, 2012 Apr 16, 2013 Lagisza 460 Mar 29, 2013 Apr 22, 2013 Laziska 3 225 Mar 13, 2013 Apr 6, 2013 Total 3,980 Source: PSE (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Jane Baird)