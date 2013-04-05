FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Poland's utilities to have 4.2 GW offline on Sunday
#Financials
April 5, 2013 / 1:26 PM / in 4 years

TABLE-Poland's utilities to have 4.2 GW offline on Sunday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, April 5 (Reuters) - Poland's utilities will have 4.2
gigawatts of power offline for planned maintenance on Sunday,
data from grid operator PSE showed on Friday. 
    
    PSE updates data two days in advance.
    Following is a table of planned shutdowns and restarts
(power figures in megawatts):
 Power plant    Installed power  Shutdown date     Restart date
 Adamow               120         Mar 18, 2013      Apr 27, 2013
 Belchatow            380         Feb 11, 2013      May  6, 2013
 Dolna Odra           222         Apr  5, 2013      Apr 10, 2013
 Jaworzno 3           225         Feb  4, 2013      Jul  4, 2013
 
 Kozienice 1          225         Aug  1, 2012      May  6, 2013
 Kozienice 1          225         Mar 18, 2013      Oct 19, 2013
 Opole                383         Mar  4, 2013      Apr 14, 2013
 Polaniec             225         Jan  7, 2013      May  3, 2013
 Polaniec             225         Mar 29, 2013      Apr 19, 2013
 Rybnik               215         Feb 23, 2013      Apr 24, 2013
 Rybnik               225         Mar 28, 2013      Apr 20, 2013
 Skawina              110         Jan  1, 2011      Jan 15, 2014
 Stalowa Wola 3       125         Apr  6, 2013      Apr 18, 2013
 Turow                261         Mar 23, 2013      Apr  7, 2013
 Lagisza              120         Sep 25, 2011      Apr 16, 2013
 Lagisza              120         Apr 20, 2012      Apr 16, 2013
 Lagisza              460         Mar 29, 2013      Apr 22, 2013
 Laziska 2            125         Apr  2, 2013      Jun 11, 2013
 Laziska 3            225         Apr  6, 2013      Apr 15, 2013
 Total              4,216
    Source: PSE

 (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Michael Kahn)

