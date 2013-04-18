TABLE-Poland's utilities to have 4.6 GW offline on Saturday

WARSAW, April 18 (Reuters) - Poland's utilities will have 4.6 gigawatts of power offline for planned maintenance on Saturday, data from grid operator PSE showed on Thursday. In addition Poland No.2 utility Tauron said it halted a 225-MW unit at Jaworzno power plant for one day on Thursday for an unplanned outage. PSE updates data two days in advance. Following is a table of planned shutdowns and restarts (power figures in megawatts): Power plant Installed power Shutdown date Restart date Adamow 120 Mar 18, 2013 Apr 27, 2013 Belchatow 380 Feb 11, 2013 May 6, 2013 Jaworzno 3 225 Feb 4, 2013 Jul 4, 2013 Kozienice 1 225 Aug 1, 2012 May 6, 2013 Kozienice 1 225 Mar 18, 2013 Oct 19, 2013 Opole 383 Mar 4, 2013 Apr 22, 2013 Opole 383 Apr 20, 2013 Apr 21, 2013 Polaniec 225 Jan 7, 2013 May 3, 2013 Polaniec 225 Apr 13, 2013 Apr 22, 2013 Patnow 1 200 Apr 15, 2013 Jun 1, 2013 Rybnik 215 Feb 23, 2013 Apr 24, 2013 Rybnik 215 Apr 19, 2013 Apr 22, 2013 Siersza 153 Apr 20, 2013 Jun 3, 2013 Skawina 110 Jan 1, 2011 Jan 15, 2014 Turow 235 Apr 20, 2013 Apr 22, 2013 Lagisza 120 Sep 25, 2011 Apr 23, 2013 Lagisza 120 Apr 20, 2012 Apr 23, 2013 Lagisza 460 Mar 29, 2013 May 4, 2013 Laziska 2 125 Apr 2, 2013 Jun 11, 2013 Laziska 3 225 Apr 6, 2013 Apr 22, 2013 Total 4,569 Source: PSE (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Michael Kahn)