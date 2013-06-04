TABLE-Poland's utilities to have 4 GW offline on Thursday

WARSAW, June 4 (Reuters) - Poland's utilities will have 4 gigawatts of power offline for planned maintenance on Thursday, data from grid operator PSE showed on Tuesday. PSE updates the data two days in advance. In addition Poland's biggest utility PGE said it halted a 206-MW unit at Turow power plant on Tuesday for four-days of unplanned maintenance. Also Tauron said it prolonged an unplanned outage of a 460-MW unit at Lagisza power plant by one day untill Friday. Following is a table of planned shutdowns and restarts (power figures in megawatts): Power plant Installed power Shutdown date Restart date Belchatow 370 May 13, 2013 Jun 15, 2013 Belchatow 370 June 3, 2013 Aug 30, 2013 Jaworzno 3 225 Feb 4, 2013 Jul 4, 2013 Jaworzno 3 220 Apr 22, 2013 Jun 26, 2013 Karolin 2 106 May 1, 2013 Jun 30, 2013 Kozienice 1 225 Aug 1, 2012 Jun 29, 2013 Kozienice 1 225 Mar 18, 2013 Oct 19, 2013 Opole 383 May 10, 2013 Jun 10, 2013 Ostroleka B 221 May 6, 2013 Jun 23, 2013 Polaniec 225 May 3, 2013 Aug 26, 2013 Polaniec 225 Jan 7, 2013 Jun 13, 2013 Rybnik 225 May 18, 2013 Jun 17, 2013 Skawina 110 Jan 1, 2011 Jan 15, 2014 Turow 206 Jun 4, 2013 Jun 8, 2013 Lagisza 460 Jun 2, 2013 Jun 7, 2013 Lagisza 120 May 12, 2013 Jun 10, 2013 Laziska 2 125 Apr 2, 2013 Jun 11, 2013 Total 4,041 Source: PSE (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Michael Kahn)