TABLE-Poland's utilities to have 4 GW offline on Thursday
June 4, 2013 / 12:41 PM / in 4 years

TABLE-Poland's utilities to have 4 GW offline on Thursday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, June 4 (Reuters) - Poland's utilities will have 4
gigawatts of power offline for planned maintenance on Thursday,
data from grid operator PSE showed on Tuesday.
    PSE updates the data two days in advance.
    In addition Poland's biggest utility PGE said it
halted a 206-MW unit at Turow power plant on Tuesday for
four-days of unplanned maintenance. 
    Also Tauron said it prolonged an unplanned outage
of a 460-MW unit at Lagisza power plant by one day untill
Friday.
    Following is a table of planned shutdowns and restarts
(power figures in megawatts):
 Power plant    Installed power  Shutdown date     Restart date
 Belchatow            370         May 13, 2013      Jun 15, 2013
 Belchatow            370         June 3, 2013      Aug 30, 2013
 Jaworzno 3           225         Feb  4, 2013      Jul  4, 2013
 Jaworzno 3           220         Apr 22, 2013      Jun 26, 2013
 Karolin 2            106         May  1, 2013      Jun 30, 2013
 Kozienice 1          225         Aug  1, 2012      Jun 29, 2013
 Kozienice 1          225         Mar 18, 2013      Oct 19, 2013
 Opole                383         May 10, 2013      Jun 10, 2013
 Ostroleka B          221         May  6, 2013      Jun 23, 2013
 Polaniec             225         May  3, 2013      Aug 26, 2013
  
 Polaniec             225         Jan  7, 2013      Jun 13, 2013
 Rybnik               225         May 18, 2013      Jun 17, 2013
 Skawina              110         Jan  1, 2011      Jan 15, 2014
 Turow                206         Jun  4, 2013      Jun  8, 2013
 Lagisza              460         Jun  2, 2013      Jun  7, 2013
 Lagisza              120         May 12, 2013      Jun 10, 2013
 Laziska 2            125         Apr  2, 2013      Jun 11, 2013
 Total              4,041
    Source: PSE

 (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Michael Kahn)

