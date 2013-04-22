FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Poland's utilities to have 4.5 GW offline on Wednesday
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 22, 2013 / 1:21 PM / in 4 years

TABLE-Poland's utilities to have 4.5 GW offline on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, April 22 (Reuters) - Poland's utilities will have
4.5 gigawatts of power offline for planned maintenance on
Wednesday, data from grid operator PSE showed on Monday.
    In addition Poland's biggest utility PGE said it
would halt a 206-MW unit at its Turow power plant for four days
on Tuesday for unplanned maintenance. The company also extended
the planned maintenance of the 858-MW unit at Belchatow until
May 6th. 
    PSE updates data two days in advance.
    Following is a table of planned shutdowns and restarts
(power figures in megawatts):
 Power plant    Installed power  Shutdown date     Restart date
 Belchatow            380         Feb 11, 2013      May  6, 2013
 Belchatow            858         Apr 22, 2013      May  6, 2013
 Jaworzno 3           225         Feb  4, 2013      Jul  4, 2013
 Jaworzno 3           220         Apr 22, 2013      Jun 26, 2013
 Kozienice 1          225         Aug  1, 2012      May  6, 2013
 Kozienice 1          225         Mar 18, 2013      Oct 19, 2013
 Opole                383         Mar  4, 2013      Apr 29, 2013
 Polaniec             225         Jan  7, 2013      May  3, 2013
 Polaniec             225         Apr 13, 2013      Apr 29, 2013
 Patnow 1             200         Apr 15, 2013      Jun  1, 2013
 Siersza              153         Apr 20, 2013      Jun  3, 2013
 Skawina              110         Jan  1, 2011      Jan 15, 2014
 Turow                235         Apr 20, 2013      Apr 25, 2013
 Lagisza              120         Sep 25, 2011      Apr 29, 2013
 Lagisza              120         Apr 20, 2012      Apr 29, 2013
 Lagisza              460         Mar 29, 2013      May  4, 2013
 Laziska 2            125         Apr  2, 2013      Jun 11, 2013
 Total              4,489
    Source: PSE

 (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Michael Kahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.