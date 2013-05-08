FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2013 / 3:31 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Poland's utilities to have 4.3 GW offline on Friday

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

WARSAW, May 8 (Reuters) - Poland's utilities will have 4.3
gigawatts of power offline for planned maintenance on Friday,
data from grid operator PSE showed on Wednesday.
    In addition Poland's biggest utility PGE said it
halted a 370-megawatt unit at its Belchatow power plant on
Tuesday for a three-day unplanned outage.
    Tauron, Poland's No 2 utility said it will stop a
230 megawatts in Lagisza power plant on Thursday for a two-day
unplanned maintenance.
    PSE updates data two days in advance.
    Following is a table of planned shutdowns and restarts
(power figures in megawatts):
 Power plant    Installed power  Shutdown date     Restart date
 Adamow               120         Apr 24, 2013      Jun  1, 2013
 Belchatow            370         Apr 29  2013      Jun  4, 2013
 Belchatow            380         Feb 11, 2013      May 18, 2013
 Dolna Odra           232         Apr 30, 2013      May 11, 2013
 Jaworzno 3           225         Feb  4, 2013      Jul  4, 2013
 Jaworzno 3           220         Apr 22, 2013      Jun 26, 2013
 Karolin 2            106         May  1, 2013      Jun 30, 2013
 Kozienice 1          225         Aug  1, 2012      Jun 29, 2013
 Kozienice 1          225         Mar 18, 2013      Oct 19, 2013
 Opole                380         May  6, 2013      May 10, 2013
 Ostroleka B          221         May  6, 2013      Jun 23, 2013
 Polaniec             225         May  6, 2013      May 13, 2013
 Polaniec             225         May  3, 2013      Aug 26, 2013
  
 Polaniec             225         Jan  7, 2013      May 27, 2013
 Patnow 1             200         Apr 15, 2013      Jun  1, 2013
 Siersza              153         Apr 20, 2013      Jun  3, 2013
 Skawina              110         Jan  1, 2011      Jan 15, 2014
 Lagisza              120         Sep 25, 2011      May 14, 2013
 Lagisza              120         Apr 20, 2012      May 14, 2013
 Laziska 2            125         Apr  2, 2013      Jun 11, 2013
 Laziska 2            125         May  4, 2013      May 18, 2013
 Total              4,332
    Source: PSE

 (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by James Jukwey)

