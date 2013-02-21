FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fitch revises Poland's credit outlook up to positive
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2013 / 3:01 PM / 5 years ago

Fitch revises Poland's credit outlook up to positive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Thursday revised higher its credit outlook for Poland to positive from stable, citing the European Union member as among the best performers in terms of maintaining a low government deficit.

The A-minus credit rating was affirmed, Fitch said in a statement, adding that the country has a “solid track record of resilience to the eurozone debt crisis, despite strong economic and financial links to Western Europe.”

Poland’s general government deficit as a percentage of gross domestic product dropped to an estimated 3.4 percent last year. “Fitch forecasts further, mild consolidation, to 3.2 percent in 2013 and 2.7 percent in 2014,” the firm said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.