UPDATE 1-Polish output plunges in December, more rate cuts seen

WARSAW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Poland’s industrial output dropped sharply in December, weakening the zloty and raising expectations of another cut in interest rates next month to prop up the slowing economy.

Output fell for the second month running by an annual 10.6 percent, the state statistics office said, while producer prices slipped in the same month, by 1.1 percent.

“The figures confirm the picture of a slowing economy and worsening conditions,” said Grzegorz Maliszewski, chief economist at Millennium Bank.

”Today’s numbers increase the possibility that the (central bank) will lower rates in February.

The biggest fall was recorded in the construction sector - by 24.8 percent, followed by a 12.2 percent contraction in manufacturing, undermined in part by falling car production at factories, notably a plant run by the country’s top manufacturer, Italian automaker Fiat

The figures missed expectations. The Polish zloty weakened 0.3 percent against the euro immediately after the data release while bond yields fell by 3 basis points across the curve.

Poland’s central bank, which has cut interest rates three times since November, trimmed borrowing costs by 25 basis points last week to help the deteriorating economy.

It said then it would probably pause its easing campaign, taking time to evaluate the state of the economy.

But the data released since points to another reduction as soon as the policy council’s next meeting in February.

Inflation in December came in at 2.4 percent, below forecast and the central bank’s 2.5 percent target, creating leeway for more monetary easing.

Inflation held above the central bank’s target for almost five years, helping keep Poland’s key interest rate - currently at 4.0 percent - among the highest in the European Union.

Another factor has been Poland’s relatively strong economy, which has outperformed all others in the region and was the only one in the European Union to avoid recession since the fall of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

But the government’s restrictive fiscal policy, pushing investments down and weakening domestic consumption, is now causing the economy to slow quickly - to expected growth of 1.6 percent in 2013 from 4.3 percent just in 2011.

“The large fall ... does not leave a significant room for manoeuvre for the central bank. The figures are definitely an argument for rate cuts,” said Arkadiusz Krzesniak, chief economist at Deutsche Bank.

“I think the central bank will be forced to cut both in February and March, both times by 25 basis points.” (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, writing by Karolina Slowikowska; Editing by John Stonestreet)