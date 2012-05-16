UPDATE 1-Poland's PBG back in unit sale talks with Spain's OHL

(Adds more details, background)

WARSAW, May 16 (Reuters) - Troubled Polish engineering and counstruction group PBG has returned to discussions to sell some subsidiaries to Spanish rival OHL as part of an ongoing rescue plan, PBG’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

A year ago OHL suspended earlier talks with PBG to buy controlling stakes in affiliates Hydrobudowa and Aprivia for 127 million euros ($162 million) after a fall in their market value.

“I confirm we have returned to talks with OHL over the sale of our units,” Jerzy Wisniewski told a news conference. “We will be talking especially about Hydrobudowa.”

Hydrobudowa shares dropped 6.3 percent to a historical low of 0.45 zlotys on Wednesday, valuing the company at around 100 million zlotys.

PBG, which was recently demoted from Warsaw’s WIG20 share market index, is one of several Polish builders to run into trouble because they took on infrastructure contracts with razor-thin margins.

Last month the company dropped plans for a rescue rights issue that could have doubled its share capital, opting instead for a 1.2 billion-zloty convertible bond issue. On Tuesday it reached a preliminary debt restructuring deal with its banks.

PBG’s shares were down 6.3 percent and temporarily traded at an all-time low of 21.16 zlotys on Wednesday after reporting a 60.5 million-zloty loss, much worse than the 7 million deficit predicted by analysts. ($1=0.7828 euros) ($1=3.4034 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)