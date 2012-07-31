FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PBG sues Poland for $138 mln in soccer stadium dispute
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 31, 2012 / 4:55 PM / 5 years ago

PBG sues Poland for $138 mln in soccer stadium dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 31 (Reuters) - Poland’s troubled builder PBG said on Tuesday it filed a lawsuit against the Treasury to compel it to pay 461 million zlotys ($138 million) it allegedly owes a consortium of firms that built the National Stadium for the Euro 2012 soccer tournament.

Several Polish construction companies are facing financial woes after a bidding war for contracts to build roads and motorways ahead of Euro 2012 which Poland co-hosted with Ukraine in June.

Building for the soccer championship caught out firms which took on deals with razor-thin margins before the price of raw materials soared and creditors grew wary.

PBG’s shares have fallen from 141 zlotys a year ago to 6.86 zlotys on Tuesday. ($1=3.3328 Polish zlotys) (Reporting By Karolina Slowikowska; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.