Poland's PBG posts $17.8 mln net loss in Q1

WARSAW, May 16 (Reuters) - Troubled Polish builder PBG reported a bigger than expected 60.5 million zlotys ($17.78 million) net loss in the first quarter of 2012 compared to a net profit of 24 million over the same period a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected the company to report a loss of 7 million zlotys.

On Tuesday, PBG reached a preliminary debt restructuring deal with its lenders. The company is one of several Polish builders to run into trouble because of infrastructure contracts with razor-thin margins. ($1 = 3.4034 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz)