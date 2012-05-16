FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's PBG posts $17.8 mln net loss in Q1
#Credit Markets
May 16, 2012 / 5:10 AM / 5 years ago

Poland's PBG posts $17.8 mln net loss in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 16 (Reuters) - Troubled Polish builder PBG reported a bigger than expected 60.5 million zlotys ($17.78 million) net loss in the first quarter of 2012 compared to a net profit of 24 million over the same period a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected the company to report a loss of 7 million zlotys.

On Tuesday, PBG reached a preliminary debt restructuring deal with its lenders. The company is one of several Polish builders to run into trouble because of infrastructure contracts with razor-thin margins. ($1 = 3.4034 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
