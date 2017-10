WARSAW, May 16 (Reuters) - Polish troubled builder PBG returns to talks with its Spanish rival OHL on selling its subsidiaries, especially the Hydrobudowa unit, PBG chief executive Jerzy Wisniewski said on Wednesday.

“I confirm it’s true we have returned to talks with OHL over the sale of our units,” Wisniewski told a news conference. “We will be talking especially about Hydrobudowa.” (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; writing by Adrian Krajewski)