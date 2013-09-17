FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Peixin to list shares in Warsaw
September 17, 2013 / 11:30 AM / 4 years ago

China's Peixin to list shares in Warsaw

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - China’s Peixin International Group, maker of equipment and production lines for hygienic products, plans to go public on the Warsaw bourse in October, the company told a news conference on Tuesday.

The company, which reported a 11.4 million euro ($15.22 million) net profit in 2012, plans to raise up to 100 million zlotys from the listing ($31.84 million).

The maximum price of Peixin’s shares was set at 25 zlotys, with book-building for the issue planned for September 18-25.

Peixin International will be the first Chinese company traded on the Warsaw exchange. ($1 = 3.1408 Polish zlotys) ($1 = 0.7489 euros) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Karolina Slowikowska; Editing by Louise Heavens)

