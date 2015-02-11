FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish lender Pekao plans dividend at 10 PLN/share from 2014 profit
February 11, 2015 / 8:22 AM / 3 years ago

Polish lender Pekao plans dividend at 10 PLN/share from 2014 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Poland’s No.2 lender Bank Pekao plans to pay out a dividend of 10 zlotys ($3) per share or 97 percent of the group’s 2014 profit, the bank said on Wednesday.

The bank’s dividend from its 2013 profit reached 9.96 zlotys.

Earlier on Wednesday Pekao said its net profit fell 6 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2014 as lower interest rates and credit card fees weakened its bottom line.

$1 = 3.7176 zlotys Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
