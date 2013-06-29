FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pekao monitors market for possible takeovers-report
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2013 / 9:27 AM / in 4 years

Pekao monitors market for possible takeovers-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 29 (Reuters) - Second-ranked Polish lender Pekao, pressured by a recent takeover of the Polish unit of Nordea by its larger rival PKO, is keeping a eye out for possible acquisitions, its Chief Executive Luigi Lovalio was quoted as saying.

“We are looking at the market with caution. If an opportunity, that will let us to grow, appears, we will do everything to take advantage of it,” Lovalio told Saturday’s edition of the Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper.

In mid-June, when state-controlled PKO bought Poland’s tenth-largest lender, Nordea Bank Polska, market sources said Pekao was among potential buyers.

Lovalio also said he expected a small, single-digit net profit drop in the whole of 2013 after the bank posted a 2-percent rise in the last year’s earnings. (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by David Cowell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.