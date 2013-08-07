Polish lender Pekao bid for Rabobank's BGZ -paper

WARSAW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Bank Pekao, Poland’s second biggest lender, bid for its local rival, Bank BGZ , owned by Dutch lender Rabobank, daily Parkiet quoted unnamed sources as saying on Wednesday.

Pekao, a unit of Italy’s UniCredit, would join ING Groep, France’s BNP Paribas, and Poland’s Getin in the race for Rabobank’s 2.94 billion zloty ($930 million) unit.

“(Pekao) CEO Luigi Lovaglio got the owner’s permission to present the Dutch with an offer,” Parkiet quoted a banking source as saying.

The paper did not give the proposed price, quoting its sources as saying it was “low.”

Neither of the sides was available for comment.

Foreign banks control most of the Polish banking sector, but several are seeking to pull out of the country to boost capital positions hit by the global economic crisis.

Those remaining are seeking to strengthen their positions in the sector, which for years has been under strict regulator supervision and which has been resilient in comparison with those of many other European nations. ($1 = 3.1615 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Louise Heavens)