FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish lender Pekao bid for Rabobank's BGZ -paper
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 7, 2013 / 6:31 AM / in 4 years

Polish lender Pekao bid for Rabobank's BGZ -paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Bank Pekao, Poland’s second biggest lender, bid for its local rival, Bank BGZ , owned by Dutch lender Rabobank, daily Parkiet quoted unnamed sources as saying on Wednesday.

Pekao, a unit of Italy’s UniCredit, would join ING Groep, France’s BNP Paribas, and Poland’s Getin in the race for Rabobank’s 2.94 billion zloty ($930 million) unit.

“(Pekao) CEO Luigi Lovaglio got the owner’s permission to present the Dutch with an offer,” Parkiet quoted a banking source as saying.

The paper did not give the proposed price, quoting its sources as saying it was “low.”

Neither of the sides was available for comment.

Foreign banks control most of the Polish banking sector, but several are seeking to pull out of the country to boost capital positions hit by the global economic crisis.

Those remaining are seeking to strengthen their positions in the sector, which for years has been under strict regulator supervision and which has been resilient in comparison with those of many other European nations. ($1 = 3.1615 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.