Pekao beats f'cast with 20-pct jump in Q4 net

WARSAW, March 20 (Reuters) - Poland’s No.2 lender Pekao reported a better than expected 20-percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit thanks to continued growth from interest bearing products, the bank said on Tuesday.

The Italy’s UniCredit unit showed a bottom line of 771 million zlotys ($248.4 million) compared to 742 million seen in analyst poll.

This pegged Pekao’s full-year bottom line at 2.9 billion zlotys, with the lender saying it has not yet made its decision on dividend payout. ($1 = 3.1045 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)