WARSAW, March 11 (Reuters) - Poland’s Pekao Bank chief executive pledged on Tuesday he would do everything to ensure the bank’s 2014 profit is not lower than in 2013.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pekao, which is Poland’s No.2 lender, reported a 5.4-percent dip in its 2013 full-year net profit to 2.785 billion zlotys, versus 2.725 billion expected by analysts. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski,; Editing by Karolina Slowikowska)