Poland's Bank Pekao to sell $490 mln worth of bad loans-paper
February 18, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

Poland's Bank Pekao to sell $490 mln worth of bad loans-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Bank Pekao, Poland’s second-largest lender, plans to sell 1.8 billion zlotys ($490 million) worth of non-performing loans (NPLs), daily newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said on Wednesday.

According to the daily, the loans on sale are probably consumer credits.

The bank, majority-owned by Italy’s Unicredit, ended last year with 8.2 billion zlotys worth of loans in arrears, equivalent to 6.8 percent of Pekao’s overall credit portfolio. A year earlier NPLs accounted for 7.3 percent of the bank’s lending. ($1 = 3.6766 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

